The Nike Air Max 90 is a classic sneaker that has stood the test of time. It features a sleek and timeless design that remains popular among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe’s upper is made of durable materials, providing long-lasting wear. The Air Max 90 is known for its visible Air unit in the heel, which offers excellent cushioning and impact absorption. Overall, it’s an incredibly popular silhouette by Nike that is getting a clean, new colorway.

This feature enhances comfort and support during daily activities or sports. With its versatile color options and iconic silhouette, the Nike Air Max 90 has become a staple in casual fashion and athletic wear. Whether you’re going for a run or simply strolling around town, the Air Max 90 delivers a combination of style and performance that has made it a favorite among sneaker lovers worldwide.

“Photon Dust/Light Iron Ore” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light gray rubber sole and a cream midsole which reveals the Nike Air bubble. The upper is constructed of a white mesh base with gray leather overlays. Different shades of gray appear around the sneaker, creating a layered effect. Nike branding can be found on the tongue, heel, and on the sides in different shades of gray. Overall, the Nike Air Max 90 is an incredibly popular silhouette from Nike. The “Photon Dust/Light Iron Ore” is a great colorway that incorporates different shades of gray and light in a cohesive sneaker. Dropping later this year, this sneaker will definitely be a hit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Photon Dust/Light Iron Ore” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

