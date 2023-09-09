Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange” Drop

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is making waves in the sneaker world, and sneakerheads are in for a treat with the upcoming "Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange" colorway. This shoe combines comfort and style effortlessly, making it a must-have for anyone who loves both fashion and functionality. The "Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange" color scheme is a bold and eye-catching choice. With vibrant blue and striking orange accents, these sneakers are sure to turn heads wherever you go. They bring a refreshing twist to the classic Air Jordan 1 design, making them perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd.

What sets the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 apart is its focus on comfort. The Zoom Air cushioning in the sole provides a plush feel underfoot, ensuring you can rock these kicks all day without discomfort. Whether you're hitting the streets or playing a casual game of hoops, these sneakers have you covered. With its sleek design, vibrant color options, and the upcoming "Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange" release, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is a sneaker that combines style and comfort effortlessly. Stay tuned for the drop date and add these to your collection to elevate your sneaker game.

"Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange" Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a sail midsole. A grey material constructs the uppers, with royal pulse leather overlays. Alpha orange isn't just found on the sole, as the Nike Swoosh is displayed in the vibrant orange. THe tongue features yellow/orange NIke branding and the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo can be found in yellow.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

