Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is making its return, and word on the street suggests a potential release date. This classic sneaker has garnered quite a following among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball aficionados alike. It brought some cool innovations to the table, like a see-through cushion at the heel and extra support on the shoe's side. Over the years, the Jordan 4 has been dressed up in various colors and teamed up with different brands, making it a real gem in the world of kicks. Plus, we can expect more fresh hues for this iconic sneaker down the line.

The "Bred" colorway, which stands for "Black and Red," is famous in sneaker lore. It all started with the Jordan 1 and its sleek black with vibrant red accents, a combo that oozes strength and style. Now, we're in for a treat with a new twist on the classic "Bred" look for the Jordan 4. It'll be intriguing to see if this reimagined version captures the same buzz as the original.

"Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers are set to release during the NBA All-Star weekend in February of 2024. They will also be released a week after Michael Jordan's birthday. As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram for providing these photos and information. The “Bred Reimagined” colorway is not too distant from the iconic Bred colorway, but there are some subtle differences. Instead of being covered in suede, the shoe will have a premium leather upper. Furthermore, the back heel of the shoe will have the iconic Nike Air logo. This sneaker will definitely get sneakerheads interested and we should see more “Reimagined” sneakers in the future.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" will be released on February 24th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

