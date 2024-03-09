Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG stands as a beloved sneaker cherished by fans worldwide. Originating in 1985, Nike crafted these shoes for basketball icon Michael Jordan, and they swiftly became a cultural phenomenon. Featuring a classic high-top silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG offers both style and comfort. Its leather upper ensures durability while exuding a sleek aesthetic. With a sole designed for optimal traction, these shoes excel on the court and in casual settings.

Boasting a diverse array of color options, the Air Jordan 1 High OG enables wearers to express their unique tastes. From the timeless "Bred" to the iconic "Chicago" color scheme, there's a design to suit every preference. Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has transcended its athletic origins to become a fashion icon, embraced by sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados alike. Whether you're shooting hoops or strolling the city streets, these sneakers are sure to command attention and elevate your look.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Gets New Release Date

"Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast a luminous green rubber sole and a pristine white midsole, providing a striking contrast. Crafted with a white leather base, they are adorned with overlays in black and green glow leather, enhancing their visual appeal. The iconic wings logo, rendered in black, graces a green glow leather panel, adding a touch of sophistication. Nike branding on the tongue completes the ensemble in a vibrant green glow hue. Renowned for their timeless design, these sneakers are set to make a splash in the sneaker community with their fresh green glow color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” is going to drop on April 27th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Receives New Release Date

[Via]