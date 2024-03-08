Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Gets New Release Date

This pair is dropping a week earlier.

BYBen Atkinson
Air-Jordan-3-Georgia-Peach-Preschool

Get ready for a fresh take on a classic silhouette with the Air Jordan 3 and its upcoming "Georgia Peach" colorway set to release this April. This vibrant iteration promises to turn heads with its unique blend of colors. Featuring a sleek design, the sneakers boast a comfortable fit and iconic Air Jordan style. The "Georgia Peach" colorway is a nod to the state's iconic fruit, incorporating peachy tones with hints of white and accents of green. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, these sneakers are sure to be a standout addition to any collection.

Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach" offers both style and performance. Keep an eye out for the release date and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these must-have kicks. With its bold color palette and classic silhouette, the Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach" is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and fans alike. Get ready to step up your sneaker game with this fresh and vibrant colorway from Jordan Brand.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Receives New Release Date

"Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3

Image via JD Sports UK

Firstly, thanks to JD Sports UK for the photos and information on this pair. Next, these sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole which reveals a Nike air bubble. Elephant print, an AJ3 staple, is found around the heel and toebox. Also, the upper is constructed of a white leather base with red accents around the laces and sock liner. Finally, a red Jumpman can be found on the white tongue and a black Jumpman can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” is releasing on April 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” Gets On-Foot Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air-Jordan-3-Georgia-Peach-PreschoolSneakersAir Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Preschool Sizing Photos
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” First Look
Air-Jordan-1-High-MM-Anthracite-Neutral-Grey-FB9891-001-2SneakersAir Jordan 1 High MM “Anthracite” Gets Product Shots
Air-Jordan-6-Yellow-Ochre-2024-1SneakersAir Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” Receives Release Date