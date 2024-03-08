Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Gets New Release Date

Get ready for a fresh take on a classic silhouette with the Air Jordan 3 and its upcoming "Georgia Peach" colorway set to release this April. This vibrant iteration promises to turn heads with its unique blend of colors. Featuring a sleek design, the sneakers boast a comfortable fit and iconic Air Jordan style. The "Georgia Peach" colorway is a nod to the state's iconic fruit, incorporating peachy tones with hints of white and accents of green. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, these sneakers are sure to be a standout addition to any collection.

Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach" offers both style and performance. Keep an eye out for the release date and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these must-have kicks. With its bold color palette and classic silhouette, the Air Jordan 3 "Georgia Peach" is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and fans alike. Get ready to step up your sneaker game with this fresh and vibrant colorway from Jordan Brand.

"Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3

Image via JD Sports UK

Firstly, thanks to JD Sports UK for the photos and information on this pair. Next, these sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole which reveals a Nike air bubble. Elephant print, an AJ3 staple, is found around the heel and toebox. Also, the upper is constructed of a white leather base with red accents around the laces and sock liner. Finally, a red Jumpman can be found on the white tongue and a black Jumpman can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” is releasing on April 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

