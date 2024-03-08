Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Receives New Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up for a highly anticipated release with the upcoming "Military Blue" colorway scheduled to drop this May. This iconic silhouette, known for its timeless design and cultural significance, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The "Military Blue" iteration pays homage to the classic color scheme that first debuted in 1989, combining shades of blue, white, and grey to create a striking look. Featuring a premium construction and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" promises both style and performance. This sneaker will withstand the rigors of everyday wear while providing all-day comfort.

The "Military Blue" colorway adds a fresh twist to the beloved Air Jordan 4 silhouette. It offers a modern interpretation of a beloved classic. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Jordan brand or a newcomer to sneaker culture, the "Military Blue" edition is sure to make a statement in any collection. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to get their hands on the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue." Keep an eye out for this iconic pair hitting shelves this May and secure your pair to elevate your sneaker game to new heights.

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a grey, white, and blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with blue and off-white accents all around. Further, the usual meshing and lace supporters are featured on the sneakers. Finally, blue Jordan branding is found on the tongue and white Nike branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is releasing on May 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

