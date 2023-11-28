Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Gets A First Look

If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 4, then you have certainly had a ton of great sneakers to look forward to. Overall, the Jordan 4 is one of those models that has a ton of great colorways. Moreover, there are four OG models in particular that fans have always enjoyed. These include "Fire Red," "White Cement," "Bred," and "Military Blue." All of these colorways are seen as iconic, and the fans are more than impressed with them. At this point, fans will continue to support these with their wallet, no matter what.

Over the years, these colorways have gotten a ton of retros. Moreover, with the whole "Reimagined" series popping off, there has been a ton of great retros forecasted for the coming years. However, one Air Jordan 4 has yet to make a true return. Of course, we are talking about the AJ4 "Military Blue." This is a shoe that has a clean upper with colors that are easily distinguishable. It's a model that fans have always adored, and now, a comeback appears to be on the horizon.

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

As always, thanks to @xcsnkr for the photos and information on this pair. Furthermore, this is not part of the "Reimagined" series. Instead, the Jordan 4 "Military Blue" will be a direct remake of the iconic OG. Overall, this is great news for fans who may have been worried about the shoe going a bit too out of bounds. From the mostly white upper to the blue highlights and the Nike Air back heel, this is a shoe that is going to impress.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is releasing on May 11th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

