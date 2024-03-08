Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Team Red" colorway, slated for release this May. Featuring a bold blend of red and black hues, these sneakers are sure to turn heads. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains unchanged, offering a timeless and versatile look. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, these sneakers promise both style and durability. With its classic design and eye-catching color scheme, the "Team Red" iteration adds a fresh twist to the Air Jordan 1 lineup.

Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the drop of this highly anticipated colorway, eager to add it to their collection. Read on for the official release date and be ready to secure your pair before they're gone. Whether hitting the streets or the courts, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" offers the perfect combination of style and performance. Don't miss out on your chance to step up your sneaker game with this iconic silhouette in a striking new colorway.

"Team Red" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

These kicks boast a team red rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, accented by striking red leather overlays. Red dominates the Nike Swoosh and laces. The tongue proudly displays the red Nike Air logo, while the Air Jordan Wings logo adorns the upper. Overall, this pair will set trends and delight fans with its vibrant color palette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” is releasing on May 25th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

