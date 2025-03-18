Jordan Brand Serves Up Air Jordan 1 Low “Strawberry Milkshake”

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Strawberry Milkshake” is the latest women’s exclusive release, bringing a soft and refreshing color scheme to the iconic silhouette. Designed with a delicate mix of pink hues and subtle textures, this pair offers a fresh take on the classic low-top model. The Air Jordan 1 has been a staple in sneaker culture since its debut in 1985, evolving into a lifestyle favorite while maintaining its basketball heritage. The Jordan 1 Low has seen countless colorways, but this new release is tailored for those who appreciate pastel tones with a bold accent. Inspired by its namesake, the “Strawberry Milkshake” edition balances creamy off-white overlays with speckled pink panels.

The Swoosh adds a vibrant contrast, enhancing the sneaker’s overall aesthetic. Comfort remains key with its padded collar and lightweight construction, making it an easy choice for everyday wear. Looking at the official images, the sneaker perfectly blends premium materials with a playful theme. The smooth leather, soft suede, and subtle speckling create a visually rich design. The tonal Wings logo on the heel adds a classic touch, keeping the branding understated. With this release, Jordan Brand continues to push stylish and wearable colorways, reinforcing the Jordan 1 Low’s status as a must-have in any collection.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Strawberry Milkshake”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Strawberry Milkshake” features a mix of leather and suede, blending creamy off-white overlays with soft pink underlays. The speckled detailing adds depth, while the bright pink Swoosh stands out against the pastel base. The padded collar and cushioned midsole provide lasting comfort, making this pair perfect for all-day wear. A tonal Wings logo on the heel completes the design with a subtle yet refined touch.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Strawberry Milkshake” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Expect more details and official images to surface as the release date approaches.

Image via Nike