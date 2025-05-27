Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world and is fresh off of his Streamer University experiment. Just one day after the conclusion of his streamer school, the Twitch superstar found himself at the American Music Awards.

Overall, the AMAs were quite the experience for Cenat. He had tens of thousands of people watching him. Moreover, it was Memorial Day, so Cenat got to hang out and meet some Veterans. Not to mention, he got to meet a plethora of big-name celebrities who just so happen to be fans of his.

However, when you are live on the air, anything can happen. No one understands that better than Kai Cenat. In fact, we have an example of this in the video clip below. A man walks up to Cenat with what appears to be his family. At first, it seems to be cordial. Subsequently, it all goes left as soon as the man starts praising Kanye West.

Kai Cenat AMAs

Kai was immediately taken aback and was looking at his camera in horror. Eventually, he decided to take action by admonishing the man for his actions. Cenat noted that coming up to him in that way could seriously damage his brand.

Furthermore, Cenat urged the man to just walk away. The intruder continuously spoke about Kanye's crusade against political correctness and cancel culture. However, Kai Cenat was able to turn away and speak to some veterans who wanted to say hi. This got the man to leave.

Dealing with this kind of stuff is certainly unfortunate, and it makes you want to stay away from the public. That said, Kai is a professional at this point, and he knows how to navigate these situations.

Moving forward, we cannot wait to see what Kai does next with his platform. After Streamer University, we imagine he will be looking to one up himself. If there is one thing about Cenat, it is that he never runs out of ideas.