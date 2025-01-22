Boosie Badazz Issues Enthusiastic Response To Kai Cenat’s Streaming Offer

Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz hopped online to reveal that he's started a new venture as a Twitch streamer. "Ay, I’m on Twitch now,” he said at the time before calling on one of the most successful streamers on the platform. “Kai Cenat, I’m on Twitch, man! I need you to tell your subscribers [to] subscribe to Boosie’s s**t, man. I’m on Twitch."
"Finna see what Twitch look like," he continued. "Instagram Live ain’t working. I’m going to Twitch, I’m finna Twitch this b***h up. I’m finna turn up! Kai Cenat, I need you. I need some subscribers, Kai Cenat. I’m starting with you. Do I need to come on the thing and get some subscribers? I’ll come to your spot. I’ma finna try this Twitch. Twitch me, b***h!" Fortunately for Boosie, Cenat quickly caught wind of his request and began to come up with a plan.
Boosie Badazz Is Ready To Become A Gamer
This week, he told the rapper that they can stream themselves playing each other on Fortnite. “We gon make this n***a a Fortniter!” he declared at the time. “He gon’ turn into a real a** gamer.” Cenat appears committed to bolstering Boosie's streaming career, and while the Louisiana-born performer has no idea how to play Fortnite, he seems ready and willing to learn. “He finna make me a Fortniter? Aight I’m finna go practice,” he says in response to Cenat in a new clip. “Y’all gotta show me how to Fortnite. I could do anything. Tell that n***a let’s play Mortal Kombat! Yeah, Street Fighter! I’m f*cking with Kai Cenat, man. Tell him I’m coming! I’m like that with anything!”
Streaming isn't all Boosie is looking to get in on these days, however. This month, he also expressed interest in hopping on a remix of LiAngelo Ball's track "Tweaker," which has been going viral in recent weeks. "Send da verse!" he told the athlete on X.