Boosie Badazz Issues Enthusiastic Response To Kai Cenat’s Streaming Offer

Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz hopped online to reveal that he's started a new venture as a Twitch streamer. "Ay, I’m on Twitch now,” he said at the time before calling on one of the most successful streamers on the platform. “Kai Cenat, I’m on Twitch, man! I need you to tell your subscribers [to] subscribe to Boosie’s s**t, man. I’m on Twitch."

"Finna see what Twitch look like," he continued. "Instagram Live ain’t working. I’m going to Twitch, I’m finna Twitch this b***h up. I’m finna turn up! Kai Cenat, I need you. I need some subscribers, Kai Cenat. I’m starting with you. Do I need to come on the thing and get some subscribers? I’ll come to your spot. I’ma finna try this Twitch. Twitch me, b***h!" Fortunately for Boosie, Cenat quickly caught wind of his request and began to come up with a plan.

Boosie Badazz Is Ready To Become A Gamer

This week, he told the rapper that they can stream themselves playing each other on Fortnite. “We gon make this n***a a Fortniter!” he declared at the time. “He gon’ turn into a real a** gamer.” Cenat appears committed to bolstering Boosie's streaming career, and while the Louisiana-born performer has no idea how to play Fortnite, he seems ready and willing to learn. “He finna make me a Fortniter? Aight I’m finna go practice,” he says in response to Cenat in a new clip. “Y’all gotta show me how to Fortnite. I could do anything. Tell that n***a let’s play Mortal Kombat! Yeah, Street Fighter! I’m f*cking with Kai Cenat, man. Tell him I’m coming! I’m like that with anything!”