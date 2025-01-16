Boosie Badazz Wants Kai Cenat To Kickstart Rapper's Streaming Career With A Cosign

Nov 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The tables have turned when it comes to rappers and streamers...

Boosie Badazz needs a little bit of help starting off his Twitch career, as he recently invited fans to subscribe and follow his currently empty new channel on the streaming social media platform. In fact, he called upon the biggest creator on the website right now, Kai Cenat, to help him out by sending his massive audience his way and promoting this new venture from the Baton Rouge MC. We'll see whether or not these two collaborate in the near future or not.

"Ay, I’m on Twitch now,” Boosie remarked in a video he posted to Twitter. “Kai Cenat, I’m on Twitch, man! I need you to tell your subscribers [to] subscribe to Boosie’s s**t, man. I’m on Twitch. Finna see what Twitch look like. Instagram Live ain’t working. I’m going to Twitch, I’m finna Twitch this b***h up. I’m finna turn up! Kai Cenat, I need you. I need some subscribers, Kai Cenat. I’m starting with you. Do I need to come on the thing and get some subscribers? I’ll come to your spot. I’ma finna try this Twitch. Twitch me, b***h!"

Boosie Badazz Asks Twitch Giant Kai Cenat For Help

Boosie Badazz probably has many reasons to want to join Twitch and connect with his fans in new ways, as he's infamous for his Instagram Live antics and his outspoken views on many topics. As such, we imagine that he just wants to keep the content coming on yet another platform and continue to go viral and find a lot of engagement on the Internet, although he also has his family to take care of. With that in mind, maybe Boosie just wants to expand his revenue streams and find more ways to make money, especially with baby number nine coming right around the corner with his fiancée Rajel Nelson.

Furthermore, we'll see if Kai Cenat takes this offer up and if Boosie actually finds success on Twitch and elsewhere. We all know that he can be a little controversial at times, but it's also clear that he's willing to let that go for the sake of others, albeit in back-handed ways sometimes. All this is just adding up to profitable content online, so we'll see how far it goes.

