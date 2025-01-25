Scru Face Jean Takes Some Major Stabs At Drake On "Opp List" Following His UMG Lawsuit

Drake losing the battle to Kendrick Lamar is one thing. However, the fallout from it has continued to sour his reputation week by week. Overall, part of it is because of his doing. The newest UMG lawsuit and previous pre-actions against them, Spotify, and iHeartRadio just were not the way to go. Ultimately, it's led to a lot of public shaming online from hip-hop fans and the media. The reaction/live streaming community is responsible for a big chunk of the backlash if you have noticed. Overall, they have valid reasons to be mad, including Scru Face Jean.
The rapper and YouTuber is one of several reactors to have been namedropped in Drizzy's recent legal move. In the federal defamation lawsuit, he accused UMG of paying off Scru Face Jean and others for their content made for "Not Like Us." Effectively, Drake has decided that these folks are all names on his opp list. He and the rest of the content creators didn't take kindly to this one bit. B.LOU, one half of ZIAS, dropped a diss track, "Certified P**sy Boy." Now, Scru Face Jean is getting in on the action with "Opp List," hilariously using 50 Cent holding up the enemy list on Big Boy's radio show as the cover art. See what he's got to add to the conversation below.
"Opp List" - Scru Face Jean
Quotable Lyrics:
Stupid as s***, gotta watch what I react to 'cause n****s be suin' and s***
Dude is a trip, puttin' people in some paperwork over some music and s***?
I thought is was "Free Slime" and no one should be in court over some musical s***
N****s Fani Willis, put him in a J, mane, 'cause he over whoopin' again
He dyin' in every scene
Like over and over, but when is this movie gon' end?