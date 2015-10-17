Scru Face Jean
Righteous & Ratchet
Nebraska emcee Scru Face Jean releases his new "Righteous & Ratchet" EP, featuring contributions from Doe Doe, Skate, and Chad Stubbs.
By
Angus Walker
Apr 27, 2016
17.8K Views
News
Another Night
HNHH Premiere: Listen to Scru Face Jean's new mixtape: "Another Night."
By
Angus Walker
Oct 17, 2015
29.9K Views
