Scru Face Jean Drops Another Drake Diss About UMG Lawsuit

Drake's lawsuit against UMG for alleged defamation is going far beyond "Not Like Us" at this point, at least when it comes to its discourse. Folks in hip-hop and even those who appeared in his legal filings are debating about its righteousness and place in the culture, including one Scru Face Jean.

You may know him for his YouTube reactions, commentary videos, and for his own music. Jean's dissed Drizzy before, as well as DJ Akademiks, and he decided to drop another diss track via YouTube called "Document 79." The title refers to one of Drake's UMG lawsuit's document requests, which seeks all alleged communications between the label and Scru Face Jean.

As for the diss and music video itself, it contains many of the negative points you may have already seen online against the Toronto superstar's legal move, all via slick punchlines and cheeky references. The two-parter also mocks "Family Matters" throughout, and folks are split reception-wise. However, much of that debate still centers around the lawsuit itself rather than any earnest assessment of the content creator and MC's bars.

In addition to Jean, the 6ix God's legal filings also mentioned other content creators and online pages who cover the Kendrick Lamar battle in any capacity. Scru Face Jean, like many others, expressed outrage. Aubrey Graham's legal team accused them of participating in a calculated scheme with UMG to defame and devalue their client. Largely, they find this assumption ridiculous due to their coverage of all sides of this beef and the autonomy they seek to maintain.

Until all of this wraps up in court, we don't expect either fanbase to slow down their Stan activities or get a grip on the situation. In fact, we're far beyond the threshold of nuance now, and this will be an eternal debate within hip-hop as long as fans care about both titans.