Scru Face Jean Drops Another Drake Diss About UMG Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Scru Face Jean Drake Diss UMG Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake reacts to play as he joins Toronto Raptors fans to cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Scru Face Jean appeared in Drake's recent amendments to his UMG lawsuit, as he's accused of helping the supposed campaign against Drizzy.

Drake's lawsuit against UMG for alleged defamation is going far beyond "Not Like Us" at this point, at least when it comes to its discourse. Folks in hip-hop and even those who appeared in his legal filings are debating about its righteousness and place in the culture, including one Scru Face Jean.

You may know him for his YouTube reactions, commentary videos, and for his own music. Jean's dissed Drizzy before, as well as DJ Akademiks, and he decided to drop another diss track via YouTube called "Document 79." The title refers to one of Drake's UMG lawsuit's document requests, which seeks all alleged communications between the label and Scru Face Jean.

As for the diss and music video itself, it contains many of the negative points you may have already seen online against the Toronto superstar's legal move, all via slick punchlines and cheeky references. The two-parter also mocks "Family Matters" throughout, and folks are split reception-wise. However, much of that debate still centers around the lawsuit itself rather than any earnest assessment of the content creator and MC's bars.

Read More: Drake's Lawsuit Against UMG Shines A Light On How YouTubers & Content Creators Set The Tone For Hip-Hop's Biggest Beef

Drake ICEMAN

In addition to Jean, the 6ix God's legal filings also mentioned other content creators and online pages who cover the Kendrick Lamar battle in any capacity. Scru Face Jean, like many others, expressed outrage. Aubrey Graham's legal team accused them of participating in a calculated scheme with UMG to defame and devalue their client. Largely, they find this assumption ridiculous due to their coverage of all sides of this beef and the autonomy they seek to maintain.

Until all of this wraps up in court, we don't expect either fanbase to slow down their Stan activities or get a grip on the situation. In fact, we're far beyond the threshold of nuance now, and this will be an eternal debate within hip-hop as long as fans care about both titans.

Meanwhile, Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN will surely contribute a lot to this conversation, and even the haters are waiting for it. Hopefully it comes out soon, although we don't expect a Scru Face Jean response to pop up on the tracklist.

Read More: Scru Face Jean Talks Coming Up In Nebraska, Balancing Rap & YouTube, And Becoming A Focal Point Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
