Kai Cenat Left Stunned After Dr. Disrespect Admits To Messaging A Minor

The Dr. Disrespect situation is awful.

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest personalities on all of Twitch. Overall, this means that Cenat has to serve as an elder statesman whenever something huge happens on the platform. On Tuesday, the big news was involving none other than Dr. Disrespect. The gaming streamer had been banned from Twitch back in 2020, well before Cenat blew up. However, it came out over the weekend that his ban had to do with Dr. Disrespect allegedly messaging a minor.

In a lengthy message on Tuesday, Dr. Disrespect confirmed the rumors. Overall, it was a shocking admission, especially since he tried to play it off like it was not a big deal. Subsequently, numerous streamers have come out to distance themselves from the man. Furthermore, Kai Cenat was on stream where he read Disrespect's message, to his viewers. It was here where Kai was appalled and told Dr. Disrespect, "go take that break bro." He also unfollowed the streamer on social media.

Kai Cenat Gives His Take

At this point, distancing oneself from Dr. Disrespect is probably the right move. After all, he is a social pariah right now given his admission. If you do side with him, people will immediately look at you differently. Needless to say, Kai Cenat is making the right move here. In the coming weeks, there is expected to be more information that surfaces from this situation. Some fans are waiting to see chat logs to see how bad the conversations actually were. For now, however, speculation will continue until the whole picture is unveiled.