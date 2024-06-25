Dr Disrespect Admits He Was Messaging A Minor

Dr Disrespect doesn't want to be called a "pedophile."

Dr Disrespect was abruptly banned from Twitch back in June of 2020. Overall, it was a pretty shocking day on the internet. The famous streamer seemed perturbed on his stream and his final minutes were chilling, to say the least. However, Twitch nor the creator disclosed the reason for the ban. Recently, the alleged reasons for the ban came to light after a former Twitch employee claimed Dr. Disrespect had been texting a minor on the Twitch whispers platform.

After days of anticipation, a report was released confirming the allegations. Subsequently, Dr Disrespect took to Twitter with a message for his fans. As you will see, he admitted to texting a minor. However, he claims that while the messages were at time teetering towards being inappropriate, it never truly went anywhere. "Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes." Dr. Disrespect wrote. "Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.

Dr Disrespect Comes Clean

[...] I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me." He subsequently went on to say that he does not deserve to be called a predator or a pedophile. However, his admission hasn't exactly given fans a reason not to do that. If you look, there are plenty of memes and names being thrown at the streamer.