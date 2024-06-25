Dr Disrespect Admits He Was Messaging A Minor

BYAlexander Cole1018 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: Video-game streamer Dr DisRespect announces the San Francisco 49ers' 93rd overall pick during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Dr Disrespect doesn't want to be called a "pedophile."

Dr Disrespect was abruptly banned from Twitch back in June of 2020. Overall, it was a pretty shocking day on the internet. The famous streamer seemed perturbed on his stream and his final minutes were chilling, to say the least. However, Twitch nor the creator disclosed the reason for the ban. Recently, the alleged reasons for the ban came to light after a former Twitch employee claimed Dr. Disrespect had been texting a minor on the Twitch whispers platform.

After days of anticipation, a report was released confirming the allegations. Subsequently, Dr Disrespect took to Twitter with a message for his fans. As you will see, he admitted to texting a minor. However, he claims that while the messages were at time teetering towards being inappropriate, it never truly went anywhere. "Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes." Dr. Disrespect wrote. "Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.

Read More: Dr. Disrespect Abruptly Perma-Banned From Twitch

Dr Disrespect Comes Clean

[...] I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me." He subsequently went on to say that he does not deserve to be called a predator or a pedophile. However, his admission hasn't exactly given fans a reason not to do that. If you look, there are plenty of memes and names being thrown at the streamer.

Overall, this could very well be the end of his career. Although there still seems to be a solid amount of fans willing to look past this. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always look to keep you informed.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Collabs With Amazon For Prime Day Commercial: Watch

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Rich Fury/Getty ImagesViralDr. Disrespect Abruptly Perma-Banned From Twitch4.2K
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - ShowViralKai Cenat Updates Fans After Twitch Ban7.7K
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1ViralDJ Akademiks Sparks Outrage After Fat-Shaming SZA In Unhinged Rant9.2K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - ArrivalsViralKai Cenat Demands Twitch To Unban IShowSpeed, Speed Gets On Knees In Front Of Twitch CEO4.8K