Kai Cenat Mocks Playboi Carti After Disastrous Adin Ross Stream

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. The same can be said of Adin Ross, who is on a competing platform to Twitch, called Kick. Overall, Adin has been having a rough go of things over the past few days. Firstly, it kicked off, no pun intended, with 21 Savage allegedly trying to scam him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Eventually, the situation with 21 was resolved. However, what took place on Sunday night with Playboi Carti was a real-life catastrophe.

For those who may not know, Carti was paid $1 million to appear on Ross' stream. Originally, the two had agreed on $2 million, with the second million to be paid out after the appearance. The big issue here is that Carti arrived on stream with a mask on, and refused to really do or say anything. Instead, he played into his mysterious persona and then left after about 10 minutes. It came across as extremely disrespectful to Ross and his time. Subsequently, Ross refused to pay Carti the second $1 million that he promised.

Kai Cenat Had Some Fun

In the clip below, you can find Kai Cenat's immediate reaction to the controversy. As you can imagine, he thought the whole thing was pretty hilarious. Sure, he felt bad for Adin, but he felt embarrassed in a way for Carti. Cenat went so far as to mock Carti's mannerisms and how he conducted himself during the brief interaction. It was a pretty funny clip, and Cenat's chat found it to be quite hilarious. For Ross, however, it was yet another example of rappers playing cruel tricks on his stream.

Hopefully, Ross is able to figure out how to maneuver these situations, in the future. As for Carti, all could be forgiven if he just released his album in a timely fashion. Let us know what you thought of his antics on last night's stream, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

