Adin Ross Gives His Unfiltered Thoughts On Drake's "BBL Drizzy" Verse On New Sexyy Red Track

BYAlexander Cole244 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The internet hasn't been rocking with the track.

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Overall, he is the biggest streamer on Kick, a platform that he helped create. However, when it comes to the overall streaming landscape, Kai Cenat and Jinxzi have been have been able to surpass him. Regardless, Ross is known for being a hip-hop fan. Although he mostly only engages with newer acts and the likes of Drake, he still has fans who want to hear him give his opinion on new songs.

On Friday, Drake gave Ross a huge opportunity as he dropped off the new song "U MY EVERYTHING." Of course, this was a feature for Sexyy Red, who has worked with Drake in the past. By now, everyone knows that this song features a sample from the now infamous "BBL Drizzy" beat. In the aftermath of this song's release, some fans felt like Drake was not taking his music seriously. There were plenty of detractors, and the reaction community wasn't really feeling the song. Thankfully for Drake, he had at least one supporter in Adin Ross.

Read More: Adin Ross Denies Sex Tape Allegations

Adin Ross Reacts

As you can see from the clip above, Ross was actually feeling the new track. He made his thoughts and feelings about the song abundantly clear. He was bobbing his head to it and was impressed with Drake's flow. Moreover, he was singing the hook from Sexyy Red, which is a highlight of the track. Needless to say, Ross isn't going to be swayed by public opinion. Instead, he is riding for Drake. Whether or not he is doing that to get the man on stream, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you thought of the new verse from Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the verse was as bad as some people made it out to be? How do you feel about the "BBL Drizzy" beat and its place in the Drake vs. Everyone beef? Additionally,s tay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adin Ross Claims There Is A Bounty On His Head

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameMusicAdin Ross Chastizes Kendrick Lamar For Not Dropping A Drake Response, Laments Double Standards3.5K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - InsideMusicKai Cenat Confronts Adin Ross For Singing The N-Word At Chief Keef Show4.9K
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019MusicDJ Akademiks, Kai Cenat, And Adin Ross React To Future & Metro Boomin's New Album6.7K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicSexyy Red Originally Previewed Drake's "BBL Drizzy" Verse To Gillie Da Kid & Wallo: Watch2.6K