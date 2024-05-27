Adin Ross Gives His Unfiltered Thoughts On Drake's "BBL Drizzy" Verse On New Sexyy Red Track

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Overall, he is the biggest streamer on Kick, a platform that he helped create. However, when it comes to the overall streaming landscape, Kai Cenat and Jinxzi have been have been able to surpass him. Regardless, Ross is known for being a hip-hop fan. Although he mostly only engages with newer acts and the likes of Drake, he still has fans who want to hear him give his opinion on new songs.

On Friday, Drake gave Ross a huge opportunity as he dropped off the new song "U MY EVERYTHING." Of course, this was a feature for Sexyy Red, who has worked with Drake in the past. By now, everyone knows that this song features a sample from the now infamous "BBL Drizzy" beat. In the aftermath of this song's release, some fans felt like Drake was not taking his music seriously. There were plenty of detractors, and the reaction community wasn't really feeling the song. Thankfully for Drake, he had at least one supporter in Adin Ross.

Read More: Adin Ross Denies Sex Tape Allegations

Adin Ross Reacts

As you can see from the clip above, Ross was actually feeling the new track. He made his thoughts and feelings about the song abundantly clear. He was bobbing his head to it and was impressed with Drake's flow. Moreover, he was singing the hook from Sexyy Red, which is a highlight of the track. Needless to say, Ross isn't going to be swayed by public opinion. Instead, he is riding for Drake. Whether or not he is doing that to get the man on stream, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you thought of the new verse from Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the verse was as bad as some people made it out to be? How do you feel about the "BBL Drizzy" beat and its place in the Drake vs. Everyone beef? Additionally,s tay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adin Ross Claims There Is A Bounty On His Head