Adin Ross Shows Off His Song Produced By BNYX, Producer Calls It Trash: Listen

BNYX probably wishes Yeat was on the song instead.

BYAlexander Cole
Adin Ross has turned into one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Overall, he streams on Kick and always has tens of thousands of viewers. Despite a plethora of controversies, his fanbase has never wavered. However, it has led to him not getting co-signs from the artists he used to. Regardless, he marches forward and continues to give fans content. In fact, it seems like he now wants to enter the music realm. This is definitely an interesting development, albeit one that may not be surprising.

In the Instagram clip below, Adin even showed off his brand-new song. As it turns out, the track is produced by none other than BNYX. For those who may not know, BNYX is the man behind a ton of Yeat and Drake hits. He has blown up over the past year or so, and his beats are magic. That said, Ross didn't exactly make the most of his beat. The song does not sound very good and it is clear that Adin is an amateur at the whole music thing. Even BNYX isn't sold on how his beat was used.

Adin Ross x BNYX

In the comments to the original post, BNYX wrote "my beat didn't deserve this." Overall, it is easy to understand why he feels that way. When you are a producer, you want your beat to get the kind of song it deserves. Ultimately, it seems as though Ross is falling short. That said, BNYX does have a good sense of humor, and he could very well just be joking. The song is being made for fun, and Ross is known to be a troll. Whether or not the track will be successful, is a completely different story.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this attempt, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

