Adin Ross Reveals How Much He Would Pay Eminem To Stream With Him

Adin Ross has become one of the biggest streamers in the entire world over the past couple of years. Overall, he grew his following on Twitch. However, he has since gone over to Kick where he is making a ton of money. Moreover, he even has a gambling deal with Stake, although this has led to a bit of a gambling problem. Regardless, the young adult is still streaming these days and he is always looking for interesting guests, even if most people have tried to disassociate from him.

This weekend, Eminem will be performing live on Fortnite. Although his set may just be a collection of pre-recorded songs set to some flashy visuals, fans are still very much excited. Overall, one of the people who seems to be most excited is Adin Ross. While speaking to his viewers recently, he professed his love for Em and how he would love to stream with the man. In the clip below, you can even hear Ross claim that he would pay upwards of $1 million just to get the opportunity to interview him.

Adin Ross Speaks

Eventually, one fan broke the news to Adin that Em is actually a liberal now. Thanks to his love of Andrew Tate and Sneako, Adin has a deep hatred for "Liberals." Consequently, he was not a fan of learning this news about Eminem. However, we're sure he would do the interview anyway. At the end of the day, that would be his biggest guest ever. That said, it doesn't seem like this is going to be very realistic for Adin.

Who knows, with Em's Fortnite performance on the horizon, he might just be down for something new. Let us know if you would want to see this interview take place, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and personalities.

