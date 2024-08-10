Adin Ross Reveals Donald Trump Promised Him Another Interview At The White House

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Another interview between the two may be coming if Trump wins the election.

Adin Ross says that Donald Trump said the two will be able to do another stream together in the future and that it will take place at the White House. He reflected on his interview with the former President during a livestream on Friday. In doing so, he revealed that he’ll be speaking with Trump again at the White House if he wins in the upcoming election.

“This is what he says before the last words. ‘Adin, next one we do we’ll go to the White House.’ Smile on his face, walks out,” Ross recalled. From there, he praised his audience. “I don’t think you guys understand the power that you guys have. You guys showed the President of the United States how powerful this community is.”

Read More: Donald Trump Showers Adin Ross In Praise Following Viral Stream

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Montana

MONTANA, US - AUGUST 09: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, United States on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When DJ Akademiks shared Ross’ comments on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. “Imagine listing to Adin Ross on political topics. A middle class kid with little education who got really rich really fast,” one user wrote. Another added: “Not a single policy was brought up in the entire stream, just spewing hate and dividing the country even more, hope americans can choose wisely.” Check out the full clip below.

Adin Ross Reflects On Donald Trump Stream

Elsewhere in his latest stream, Ross called out his fellow streamer, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker for pointing out that gifting Trump a Rolex watch violated campaign finance laws. He wrote back on X (formerly Twitter): “I DIDNT WRITE THE FEC RULES NOR DID I URGE YOU TO VIOLATE THEM IN FRONT OF 500K VIEWERS BY GIVING A BILLIONAIRE A F**KIN ROLEX.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Adin Ross and Donald Trump as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Adin Ross Gifts Donald Trump A MAGA-Themed Cybertruck Featuring Picture From His Assassination Attempt

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...