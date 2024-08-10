Adin Ross Reveals Donald Trump Promised Him Another Interview At The White House

Another interview between the two may be coming if Trump wins the election.

Adin Ross says that Donald Trump said the two will be able to do another stream together in the future and that it will take place at the White House. He reflected on his interview with the former President during a livestream on Friday. In doing so, he revealed that he’ll be speaking with Trump again at the White House if he wins in the upcoming election.

“This is what he says before the last words. ‘Adin, next one we do we’ll go to the White House.’ Smile on his face, walks out,” Ross recalled. From there, he praised his audience. “I don’t think you guys understand the power that you guys have. You guys showed the President of the United States how powerful this community is.”

Read More: Donald Trump Showers Adin Ross In Praise Following Viral Stream

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Montana

MONTANA, US - AUGUST 09: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, United States on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When DJ Akademiks shared Ross’ comments on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. “Imagine listing to Adin Ross on political topics. A middle class kid with little education who got really rich really fast,” one user wrote. Another added: “Not a single policy was brought up in the entire stream, just spewing hate and dividing the country even more, hope americans can choose wisely.” Check out the full clip below.

Adin Ross Reflects On Donald Trump Stream