Donald Trump Believes Illegal Immigration Saved His Life

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former President Trump And Fellow Conservatives Address Annual CPAC Meeting
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The Twitter Space had numerous issues.

Last night, Donald Trump and Elon Musk joined forces for a Twitter Spaces conversation that lasted hours. Overall, the two spoke on various different topics, specifically as it pertains to the United States and the upcoming election. A hot topic of debate throughout all of this involved none other than illegal immigration. Trump believes that the United States needs to secure its border and stop people from coming in.

He has blamed Kamala Harris for the border situation and is not letting up on the gas. Ironically enough, Trump is also crediting illegal immigration for saving his life. Last month, there was an assassination attempt on the former President. Before the shot, he turned his head to the side which caused the bullet to graze his ear instead of his head. Trump had turned his head so he could address a graphic that was discussing illegal immigration. Put two and two together, and you get the former President's assertion.

Read More: Bernice King Blasts Donald Trump For Comparing Himself To MLK, Jr.

Donald Trump x Elon Musk

Many online found this to be an eye-roll-inducing comment and it is easy to see why. However, his base has been loving this. Around 1 billion people watched last night's Twitter space, and there is no doubt that this will continue to be a story over the coming days. Only time will tell whether or not it helps Trump in the polls, as he continues to slip in all of the key battleground states.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the Twitter space between Elon Musk and Trump was a success? Or do you believe it was actually a huge failure? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on world events and everything happening in the political, music, and entertainment worlds.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals Donald Trump Promised Him Another Interview At The White House

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...