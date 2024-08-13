Donald Trump Believes Illegal Immigration Saved His Life

The Twitter Space had numerous issues.

Last night, Donald Trump and Elon Musk joined forces for a Twitter Spaces conversation that lasted hours. Overall, the two spoke on various different topics, specifically as it pertains to the United States and the upcoming election. A hot topic of debate throughout all of this involved none other than illegal immigration. Trump believes that the United States needs to secure its border and stop people from coming in.

He has blamed Kamala Harris for the border situation and is not letting up on the gas. Ironically enough, Trump is also crediting illegal immigration for saving his life. Last month, there was an assassination attempt on the former President. Before the shot, he turned his head to the side which caused the bullet to graze his ear instead of his head. Trump had turned his head so he could address a graphic that was discussing illegal immigration. Put two and two together, and you get the former President's assertion.

Donald Trump x Elon Musk

Many online found this to be an eye-roll-inducing comment and it is easy to see why. However, his base has been loving this. Around 1 billion people watched last night's Twitter space, and there is no doubt that this will continue to be a story over the coming days. Only time will tell whether or not it helps Trump in the polls, as he continues to slip in all of the key battleground states.

