- Pop CultureFrench Montana Announces Help For Undocumented ImmigrantsThe Moroccan-born rapper is helping others in his situation.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsCaitlyn Jenner Speaks On Illegal Immigration Crackdown During Border VisitCaitlyn Jenner says that she'll finish Donald Trump's border wall if elected as California's governor. By Cole Blake
- SocietyDonald Trump Vows To Deport "Millions Of Illegal Aliens" Next WeekDonald Trump doubles down on one of his favorite causes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMiguel Says 21 Savage's ICE Arrest Sheds Light On A Bigger Issue In AmericaMiguel opens up about 21 Savage's arrest and his issues with immigration policies.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Arrest: Lawyer Says ICE Trying To "Unnecessarily Punish Him"21 Savage reportedly applied for a Visa in 2017, which is still pending.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWikiLeaks Compiles 9,000 ICE Officers' Information & Shares It OnlineWikiLeaks gathered the information from LinkedIn.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music6ix9ine Gets Emotional Reflecting On Family Border SeparationTekashi 6ix9ine vows a trip to Mexico in light of the ongoing border controversy. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyMexican President Cancels Trump Meeting After He Orders Construction Of The WallDonald Trump suggests that the cancellation of the meeting is for the best, considering Mexico's refusal to pay for his wall. By Angus Walker