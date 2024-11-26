Saweetie Complains About An Ex Cheating On Her, Sparking Theories About Quavo

Saweetie recently detailed how she learned of an ex's infidelity.

Saweetie recently reflected on a past relationship in which her partner was unfaithful during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The comments have fans theorizing that she may have been referring to Quavo, who she dated from 2018 to 2021. While discussing the former relationship, Saweetie detailed how she came to learn the unnamed man was cheating on her.

She began by explaining that her ex once got jealous and angry at her over an innocent conversation she had with somebody else. “So, he starts cussing me out. He was like,’ I would never do this to you!’ He was like, ‘Man, you can go through my phone. My code is dada dada!’ I put the code in my phone. He goes to sleep. So, it’s time to investigate,” she said. From there, she got into the phone and learned he was “playing her” and cheating with multiple women.

Quavo & Saweetie Attend GQ's "Men Of The Year" Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When The Shade Room shared the comments on Instagram, fans were highly critical of Saweetie's ex. "Everyone think cheating is cool but he could’ve brought her something back deadly. Birkins and Bentleys ain’t curing THAT!" one user wrote. Another added: "I felt this whole heartedly. Men really dont understand how cheating affects us mentally & emotionally." More mentioned Quavo by name.

Saweetie Reflects On Past Relationships