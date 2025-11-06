Pretty Privilege - Song by Ice Spice

Ice Spice is readying a new album, and after the release of "Baddie Baddie," the rapper is back with the new single "Pretty Privilege."

Ice Spice is a polarizing artist, as there are some fans who love her style, while others absolutely despise it. Whatever the case may be, the artist is doing her own thing, with little regard for public opinion. She is readying a new project called ROSADITA, and while we don't yet have a release date, we do have some singles. Ice Spice recently dropped "Baddie Baddie," and now, she is here with "Pretty Privilege." The song is very much in line with the artist's sound. There are braggadocios bars, and you can tell that she's feeling herself on this one. It's a solid track, and one that will surely bring about debates in the hip-hop world.

