Sauce Gardner Fuels Ice Spice Dating Rumors Yet Again

Fans feel that it's all but official now and they are starting to come up with couple names for Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice.

Other encounters include Druski's "Coulda Been Love" YouTube series premiere party, this year's Vanity Fair party, and Spice did attend a Jets game this past season. It's also worth noting that her and Gardner were on an episode of LeBron James' The Shop series last April. Overall, it seems all they have to do now is to come out and let the secret out of the bag.

However, it also could be her calling the decorated athlete her number "1." It's definitely a more subtle hint that they could be dating, overall. The last time these two young lovers were spotted together was at a mall. They were riding an escalator and in the background of a TikToker's clip that went wrong. TMZ Sports also reports that they went to a dinner that same day.

The posts from the New York Jets star aren't all that lovey dovey or anything like that though. Him and The Bronx femcee are either standing across from one another or walking away from each other. In general, it's mostly a mini photoshoot with him and his matte gray Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The caption is also pretty vague as it's just the "🗽" emoji. However, Ice Spice left a little note underneath the photo dump writing "1." Sure, that could be taken as her referencing his jersey number.

"Saucey Ice," "Icey Sauce," and "Spicey Sauce" are just handful of nicknames that fans are coming up with for Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice . The two respective superstars have been stirring up a lot of speculation as of late if they are truly a couple. For most Instagram users in the NFL cornerback's comment section, they have seen enough at this point. "Yea sauce 😂🔥🔥" rapper wolfacejoeyy wrote. "Mom and Dad 🥲" another boldly typed. Others are jokingly upset with Gardner for stealing "their girl." "Cmon sauce you just can’t be talking to my lady 🤦 " Another adds, "Watch ya back respectfully."

