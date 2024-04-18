Ice Spice Discusses Her First Grammys Experience With An All-Star Panel On "The Shop"

In the newest episode of LeBron James' HBO talk show The Shop, they discuss the Grammys. Much of the attention following the release of the episode went to Travis Scott's comments, and it's easy to see why. He's been nominated for a Grammy ten different times and hasn't taken home a single win. While his fans are frustrated by the snubs, he seems to still have a lot of respect for the Grammy Academy. He spoke favorably about what the award means and how much he'd still like to win one.

Ice Spice also hasn't won any Grammys, but this was only her first ever time attending. She picked up her first ever nominations for her Nicki Minaj collab "Barbie World," but it didn't win either category it was nominated for. Spice didn't seem bothered by that one bit though. She explained that she was just happy to be there and wasn't expecting to win anyway. Afterwards she discussed the after party where she met artists she's idolized for years like Ed Sheeran and Beyonce. Check out the clip of her discussing her Grammys experience below.

Read More: Ice Spice Previews Music Video For Upcoming Single

Ice Spice On Her First Grammys Trip

Ice Spice is on the verge of releasing her debut album. She's already announced that the project will be called Y2K and that it's nearly done. Over the weekend she made her debut at Coachella where she flew through some of her biggest hits for fans. While there she debuted two new songs that are expected to land on her debut album. One of the songs in particular got fan's attention when it sounded like she was taking more shots at Latto. She first dissed the "Big Energy" rapper last year when she dropped the deluxe version of her Like...? EP.

What do you think of Ice Spice discussing her first Grammys experience with Travis Scott, LeBron James, and more? Do you think she will ever take home a Grammy going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

[Via]