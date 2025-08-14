News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
rachel ray
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Taylor Swift Praises Diddy As An Ideal Prom Date In Resurfaced Viral Interview Clip
The clip is resurfacing after Taylor Swift announced that she's dropping her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on October 3rd.
By
Cole Blake
August 14, 2025
578 Views