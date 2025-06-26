Ray J Invites DJ Akademiks To “Pre-Party” For Diddy’s Possible Prison Release

Ray J DJ Akademiks Pre-Party Diddy Hip Hop News
Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is in its final stages, and closing arguments began today.

Diddy's federal trial is finally winding down after roughly two months. Prosecutors rested their case earlier this week, and today, they began their closing argument. The defense will make their closing argument tomorrow, and the jury will get the case either tomorrow or Monday (June 30).

It looks like some of the Bad Boy founder's peers are getting ahead of themselves as the trial nears its end, however. Recently, for example, Ray J told DJ Akademiks that he's thinking of attending a "pre-party" to celebrate Diddy potentially getting released.

“I think that they just emailed me," he began, as captured by Akademiks on Instagram. "I don't know if it's a spoof, but they emailed me the pre-party. You know how OKC and Indiana, like whoever wins, they already prepared to win? So they sent me the pre-party for when he wins next week, and so it's plus one. So I'm trying to see if you want to go with me. But I don't plan on going by myself unless you want to go with me.”

Diddy Dropped Charges

“It's a pre-party. To celebrate Diddy being free. Because, come on, like sex trafficking, bro, everybody got to go home, bro. In sex trafficking, you don't get to go home. You can't be moving around all kinds of countries, and you're locked into a room. Bro, everybody got to go home. You can't get to go home. And then tell the n***a he doing something... N****s came back," Ray J alleged.

Diddy was arrested last September and is facing various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Earlier this week, prosecutors narrowed the racketeering conspiracy charges against the mogul in an attempt to “streamline” jury instructions. These charges included alleged arson and kidnapping.

“The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary,” their letter read. Prosecutors now plan to focus on trying to prove alleged forced labor and sex trafficking.

