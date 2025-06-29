King Combs Shares BTS Footage Of His New EP With Kanye West

King Combs teamed up with Kanye West for a new EP as his father, Diddy, remains on trial in New York City.

King Combs has shared a new video on social media, taking fans behind the scenes of his new collaborative project with Kanye West, Never Stop. The two put out the EP on June 27, as Combs' father, Diddy, remains on trial in New York City on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. "NEVER STOP!! [fire emojis]. What’s yall favorite song from the Album??" Combs wrote in the caption.

Fans provided their picks in the comment section while showing love for Combs. "Three tracks in so far. First three fire. 'lonely Roads' >>>>," one user wrote. Another added: "I am so proud of you!" Others brought up Diddy and his ongoing criminal trial. "6 years ago riding thru Birmingham, Alabama 'Love You Better' was on radio- I was like OMG who that on the air. I’ve been listening to your music every since. Inspirational to the younger people. CANT STOP WONT STOP-FREE DIDDY!" one fan commented.

The new EP comes in at seven tracks and marks West's first collaborative album since working with Ty Dolla Sign on Vultures 2. The project features appearances from West's daughter, North West, as well as JAAS, both of whom contributed to the first song, "Lonely Roads."

Diddy Trial

Closing arguments finally concluded in Diddy's long-running criminal trial on Friday. “For 20 years, the defendant got away with his crimes. That ends in this courtroom,” prosecutor Maurene Comey alleged to conclude the final rebuttal, according to CNN. “The defendant is not a god. He is a person. And in this courtroom, he stands equal before the law. Overwhelming evidence proves his guilt. It is time to hold him accountable. Find him guilty.”

The jury will begin deliberating the case, next week. The Bad Boy mogul is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison. He has pled not guilty to all of the charges.

