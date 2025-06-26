Scott Storch Says Kanye West Broke His Heart In Heated Rant

Scott Storch went off on Kanye West during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, complaining about the controversial rapper's rampant antisemitism. In doing so, he promised to fight him if he ever runs into him and remarked that he broke his heart. West has been making all sorts of headlines for his offensive antics in recents years.

"He used to be one of my musical hero's," he began. "The music is still great and that won't change. But, as a person who was my friend and somebody I thought was an amazing person and one of the most creative people, turned out to be a f*cking piece of sh*t. I will lose it if I see this guy in public. The disrespect that this man did to Jewish people and glorifying [Adolf] Hitler and sh*t like that."

"If I was in a room [with him], I would probably f*cking crack him in his face. He broke my heart," Storch continued. He went on to label him a "clown" while reflecting on the collaborative relationship they once had.

Scott Storch & Diddy

Kanye West wasn't the only controversial artist that Scott Storch spoke about during the interview. He also discussed Diddy and the Bad Boy mogul's ongoing criminal trial. He faces one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.