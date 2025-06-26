Scott Storch says The Roots weren't happy for him when he began working with Dr. Dre following his falling out with the group. He reflected on the early stages of his career during a recent interview with the PBD Podcast. He joked that he used to be compared to Pete Best, who was the drummer for the Beatles from 1960 to 1962, before they became one of the most iconic bands of all time.

Storch began by explaining that he was "very underappreciated" during his time with The Roots. After detailing his falling out with the group, he recalled their reaction to his decision to start working with Dr. Dre. "They were like, 'You're working with Dre 10 years too late. Good luck.' And, we went on the run of runs. They're just all haters," he said.

As a clip of his comments has been circulating around social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "If this were true The Roots would have fallen off after he left. Yet the are a fixture in hip hop culture where storch is a footnote." one user agrued. Another wrote: "I don’t deny his talent but Scott acts like Questlove ain’t a helluva producer himself. Go check his producer credits."

Scott Storch & Diddy

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott Storch spoke on his friendship with Diddy, who is currently on trial in New York. The Bad Boy mogul is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.