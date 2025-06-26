Scott Storch Labels The Roots "Haters" For Their Reaction To His Work With Dr. Dre

BY Cole Blake 311 Views
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Scott Storch performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Scott Storch also spoke about his friendship with Diddy as the Bad Boy mogul remains on trial in New York City.

Scott Storch says The Roots weren't happy for him when he began working with Dr. Dre following his falling out with the group. He reflected on the early stages of his career during a recent interview with the PBD Podcast. He joked that he used to be compared to Pete Best, who was the drummer for the Beatles from 1960 to 1962, before they became one of the most iconic bands of all time.

Storch began by explaining that he was "very underappreciated" during his time with The Roots. After detailing his falling out with the group, he recalled their reaction to his decision to start working with Dr. Dre. "They were like, 'You're working with Dre 10 years too late. Good luck.' And, we went on the run of runs. They're just all haters," he said.

As a clip of his comments has been circulating around social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "If this were true The Roots would have fallen off after he left. Yet the are a fixture in hip hop culture where storch is a footnote." one user agrued. Another wrote: "I don’t deny his talent but Scott acts like Questlove ain’t a helluva producer himself. Go check his producer credits."

Scott Storch & Diddy

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott Storch spoke on his friendship with Diddy, who is currently on trial in New York. The Bad Boy mogul is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

"He's gangster for sure like, he's definitely like he's from New York like he's not a p*ssy," Storch, as caught by Complex. "Is he a homosexual? Bisexual? Everybody's trying to push that. Is he a cuck, which is like watching other […] I wasn't in the room. I do know I felt like at one point he tried to flirt with me and sh*t and I was just like 'I'm good on that type of sh*t.' I'm just gonna leave it simple like that, you know what I mean. That's it. You know it is what it is. He's my homie, man."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
