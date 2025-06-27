Kanye West & King Combs Team Up On Seven-Track EP "NEVER STOP"

Kanye West has been showing a lot of love to Diddy's family as of late, and that is culminating in a new EP with Diddy's son, King Combs.

If you have been paying attention to the Kanye West news cycle as of late, then you know that he recently showed up at the Diddy trial. Overall, his appearance was short-lived, but impactful, nonetheless.

While there, he shared a quick dap with King Combs, who has stood by Diddy this entire time. Clearly, Ye and King have a budding camaraderie. So much so that Ye decided to do the artist a huge favor. Last night on Instagram, West revealed that he had EP'd the new King Combs project, NEVER STOP.

This is a seven-track EP that even has a feature from North West on the first track, "LONELY ROADS." As for Kanye West, his production is all over the EP, and we even get a plethora of verses from the artist. Whether or not these verses are up to standard, is up to the listener to decide.

Ultimately, fans may find this endeavor from Ye to be a bit distasteful, especially when you consider everything that is going on right now with his case. There is even a song here called "Diddy Free," for good measure.

Kanye West & King Combs

It remains to be seen what kind of impact or reverberations this new project is going to have. This week is a packed New Music Friday as there have been releases from some massive artists. Don Toliver, Lupe Fiasco, Wale, and many more have come through with new songs.

Meanwhile, the Diddy trial is currently in the midst of winding down in New York. It is believed that as of next week, we will officially get jury deliberations, and that is going to be huge. If convicted, Diddy faces over 20 years in prison.

We expect Diddy's family, including King Combs to be present for these proceedings. Whether or not Ye will make an appearance as well, remains to be seen. If one thing is for certain, it is that we will be keeping a close eye on all of these developments.

