Tyler The Creator Addresses Jerrod Carmichael Rejection During Coachella: "It Was Terrible"

Tyler, The Creator addressed his appearance on Jerrod Carmichael's new reality series during his performance at Coachella over the weekend. In the episode, the comedian revealed that he had romantic feelings for Tyler, but that he rejected him. On stage at the iconic festival, Tyler addressed the incident and described it as "terrible."

“Probably seen my homie tried to f**k me on camera, it was terrible," he remarked. "I told the n***a ‘no’ and he said, ‘But what about if we filmed it?’ Terrible!” During the premiere of The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, Carmichael revealed that Tyler previously called him a "stupid b*tch" when he first revealed his feelings. Despite that rejection, Carmichael invited Tyler on the show to discuss the matter at length.

US Rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka 'Tyler, the Creator' performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sitting down with Tyler, Carmichael said: “It’s because I told you I had feelings for you, and we didn’t talk about it, ever. That was, like, weird. I don’t know if it was just too awkward to talk about or just too… I don’t know. I feel like you left me hanging out there a little bit.” Tyler responded: “I did,” while laughing. “Yeah. I did. And I think I just, like, brushed it off. Getting news like that and then avoiding it is a way to avoid change.” He added that he views Carmichael as a "brother."

