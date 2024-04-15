Will Smith Joins J Balvin On Stage During Coachella Set

The first weekend of Coachella just wrapped up and as usual, it was a feature-packed event. The headliners in particular showed out with Lana Del Rey being joined by Billie Eilish, Tyler, The Creator bringing out Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis, and Doja Cat closing the weekend with 21 Savage. Additionally, A$AP Rocky made appearances during both Tyler and Doja's sets. But the entire weekend was packed full of guest stars, including Will Smith popping up in a place you probably wouldn't expect.

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin performed at the festival on Sunday. He brought out some guests earlier in his set, but had a big finale planned. It was a huge surprise for fans in person and those watching the livestream at home to see Will Smith come out. It wasn't just surprising that he was there, but what he did while there. The rapper performed his classic soundtrack hit "Men In Black." The performance included some of the costumes and choreography from the original video and the addition of some new alien background dancers. Check out the bizarre and fun video of the performance below.

J Balvin And Will Smith Perform "Men In Black:

Despite not having released much new music recently, Smith continues to keep a foot in both the worlds of acting and music. He's currently filming the 4th movie in the Bad Boys franchise and has been sharing updates with fans since the film was first announced. In the most recent update, he posed with singer/songwriter Jon Batiste on set. Batiste himself made an appearance at Coachella over the weekend when he joined Lana Del Rey for their collaboration "Candy Necklace."

For much of last year, Will Smith was dealing with the fallout from numerous public revelations made by Jada-Pinkett Smith about their relationship. What do you think of J Balvin having Will Smith out as a guest during his Coachella set? Why do you think the pair chose to perform "Men In Black?" Let us know in the comment section below.

