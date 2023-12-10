Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Will Smith's Oscars Slap Saved Their Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith says that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony saved their marriage. Speaking with the Daily Mail for an interview published on Saturday, she admitted that she calls the incident the “holy slap” "because so many positive things came after it."

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” she told the outlet. “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars

TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not the first time that Jada has reflected positively on the Oscars slap. Appearing on CBS Mornings, last month, she recalled: "I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife. And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side always." The comments came after Jada previously revealed the bombshell that she and Will separated back in 2016. Explaining that decision to CBS, she further said: "I needed time for emotional maturity. First of all, I was in a deep healing process, and I think I needed to really dissolve some false ideas of what marriage is, false ideas of what I thought Will needed to be for me, versus what I needed to learn to be for myself in order to have a loving relationship."

Jada's interview with the Daily Mail comes after the release of her new memoir, Worthy. She's been promoting the candid book in interviews for weeks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's marriage on HotNewHipHop.

