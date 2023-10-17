Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Appreciated Will Smith Standing Up To Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith says that Will Smith helped repair their marriage when he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022. She made the comments while discussing her relationship with Will during an event in New York on Monday as caught by Variety. Despite recently revealing that they have been separated for years, Jada says that when Will stood up for her at the ceremony, she decided to ride with him.

“When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’” she recalled. “I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

Read More: Will Smith Says He “Understands” People Not Being Ready For His New Film Due To Oscars Slap

Will Smith Confronts Chris Rock

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Despite telling NBC News that they haven’t “called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada says they’re still “life partners." Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she clarified: “That’s still my man. That’s still my man.” She further referred to Will as her “dude” and “right hand” while describing them as “life partners.”

Jada has been discussing her relationship with Will Smith in various interviews while promoting her new memoir, Worthy. Will eventually responded to the various revelations over the weekend in an email to the New York Times. “When you’ve been with someone for more than half your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” Smith wrote. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Will and Jada's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Expresses Shock At Will Smith Calling Her His “Wife” At Oscars

[Via]