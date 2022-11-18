The slap that shook pop culture involving Chris Rock and Will Smith returns. We may never know what influenced Smith before he strutted across the Oscars stage and smacked Rock, but both men are moving forward. As Smith heavily promotes his new film Emancipation, Page Six reports Rock was back at the Dolby Theatre for a comedy show.

The location was where his infamous Academy Awards moment took place, and during his routine, Rock aimed at Smith. He reportedly quipped about Dave Chappelle and cracked jokes about the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Then, he delivered the material that audiences have waited for.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“People were like, ‘Did it hurt?’ You’re goddamn right it hurt,” Rock stated. “Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. I am not the same size, Ok? This motherf*cker played Ali! I played Pookie from New Jack City!”

Throughout the year, the public has debated the slap. Some questioned why Rock didn’t match Smith’s violent energy. Others applauded him for keeping his cool under pressure.

“People say, ‘Why the f*ck did you do nothing back?’ Because I got parents,” Rock said. “Because I was raised, you know? You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people! No, I’m not a victim!”

Read More: Kevin Hart Thinks Will Smith Deserves A Shot At Redemption After Slapping Chris Rock

It is speculated that Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head was what set the slap into motion. Cameras captured the look on Jada’s face following the mention, but the public wasn’t shown what occurred just before Smith yelled at Rock from the audience. Jada endured ridicule, trolling, and teasing, but the Smith family has kept their lips sealed about the true crux of the issue.

Meanwhile, Chris is reportedly slated to perform on Netflix’s first-ever live show. He may dig a little deeper during that comedy special.

[via]