Yes, we’re aware that the world has received its fair share of news about the Oscars slap heard ’round the world. Earlier this year, Will Smith’s career took a dramatic turn after he became angry with Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Academy Awards. The live audience, as well as global onlookers tuned in to the ceremony, saw Smith walk upon the stage and slap Rock, but it was Lupita Nyong’o’s face that would also become a meme.

The Black Panther stunner was sitting near the Smiths at the Oscars and she could clearly be seen making facial expressions as the tense moment unfolded. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she finally addressed being somewhat entangled in the controversy.

Lupita's Brain

"That was a good one"

"Oops he is not joking"

"He is shouting"

"Waoow Will Smith is really shouting at Chris in front of the entire world"#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/FcwOwDzM7q — 𓃵SALTPOND TIGERWOOD 𓃵 (@Arthurockgh) March 28, 2022

“Once the moment was over, I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way all this transpired and I’m not in the shot,’” she told the outlet while laughing. “I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme.”

When asked what it was like being in the room when that occurred, Nyong’o kept her distance. “I don’t want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly,” she says.

Smith has repeatedly apologized for the moment but Rock has not yet publicly accepted. The comedian has, however, touched on the sensitive topic during his stand-up routines.

The incident made Smith a public pariah for months, and while the future of his career was once called into question, it seems that things are back on track as paused projects are back in production.

Check out some highlights from Lupita Nyong’o’s photo shoot with The Hollywood Reporter below.

lupita nyong'o reacting to will smith slapping chris rock oscars 2022 pic.twitter.com/SL8JyH00rw — 📂 (@ayosarchives) March 28, 2022

[via]