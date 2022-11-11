Get ready, because Chris Rock is going to once again light up pop culture. According to a new report, he will soon be taking to Netflix’s stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy special. Rock hasn’t stopped touring since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year, and fans are hoping he will address the controversy in his upcoming special.

Variety reports that for the first time in Netflix history, Rock will perform his comedy special via live-streaming.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There weren’t many details given about what to expect, but it was stated that the special is slated for arrival “in early 2023.” This latest gig is one of several collaborations Rock has had with Netflix throughout his career.

Netflix’s Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy, Robbie Praw, shared a statement about the live-streaming event. If successful, this could change the future of Netflix’s programming.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Praw. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The public has been waiting on a statement from Rock regarding his Academy Awards moment all year. He has remained relatively silent, at least publicly, but there have been reports that he’s cracked jokes on stage. Will Smith has repeatedly apologized for the attack at the ceremony, but it was reported that Rock was waiting for a payday before issuing a statement.

Yet, the comedian’s brother, Tony Rock, has been speaking out on his behalf. He was understandably upset with Smith and fueled the flame of the controversy by making crass jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith. It is believed that Chris Rock’s quip about her bald head was what pushed Will Smith over the edge. However, that has not been confirmed.

Revisit the trailer to Tambourine, Rock’s 2018 Netflix comedy special, below.

[via]