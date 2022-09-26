It’s been months since the infamous Oscars moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Still, people aren’t necessarily in a place to forgive the Fresh Prince. However, Kevin Hart thinks that Will Smith deserves another shot at his career, despite the mistake.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hart praised Smith’s accomplishments throughout his career, describing his fellow Philly native as a legend and a GOAT.

“Will Smith is the reason why the idea of African Americans [being] attached to global IP is normal,” he said. “Studios took the gamble on more leads of color because of the work that Will Smith and Denzel were on in the beginning.”

Hart added that Smith and Rock should be able to make amends in the future. He also urged the public – including celebrities – from butting into the affairs of the two entertainers. “You need the faces that are giving a universal return. I’m not going to s**t on Will and act like he wasn’t that guy,” he said.

“People make mistakes, and from mistakes, they should be allowed time to recover. And that this is no longer the world’s problem. It’s Will and Chris’ problem, and let them deal with that. The world should step out of it,” he added.

Check out the full Drink Champs interview with Kevin Hart below. Sound off with your thoughts on Kevin Hart’s take in the comments.