It looks like Will Smith will need to do a lot more than an apology video to earn Chris Rock's forgiveness. Earlier this year, Smith issued a video apology to Chris Rock and his family following the infamous Oscars slap. He explained that he was wrong and revealed that he attempted to reach out to Rock on several occasions, which have been declined.



Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In a recent stand-up set in London alongside Dave Chappelle, Rock continued to slam "Suge Smith" for his apology video, per Deadline. "Fuck your hostage video," he reportedly said on the stage. “Yes, that shit hurt. He played Ali,” Rock continued in reference to Smith's role in the 2001 biographic film on Muhammed Ali. “I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

On a separate evening, Chappelle's reported having said, "A lot of people forget who Will Smith is. Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us."

While the Oscars moment seems to have provided Rock with some solid material for his stand-up sets, Smith appears to be trying to ease his way into the public eye. Over the past few weeks, he's returned to Instagram where he's uploaded new content.

Should Chris Rock forgive Will Smith already?

