Chris Rock jokingly compared Will Smith to Suge Knight while speaking on the infamous Oscars slap during a recent stop on his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour." Smith had said that he had attempted to reach out to Rock in a video posted on social media, Friday.

"Everybody is trying to be a f---ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," Rock said on stage in Atlanta on Friday night. "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He added: "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

With his "Suge Smith" comment, Rock is referring to Suge Knight's violent reputation. Knight is currently serving 28 years in prison, after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run.

The joke came just hours after Smith shared his near-six-minute video reflecting on the incident.

"I was fogged out by that point,” he said in his post. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

After the slap, the Academy hit Smith with a 10-year ban from all events.

