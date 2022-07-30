After months of silence, Will Smith emerged today to answer a few questions about his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. After slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor was vilified for using physical violence on the Hollywood stage. Jada has received harsh criticism and blame for the incident, but in his candid video to the world, Smith stated that his wife had nothing to do with his reaction.

We previously reported on Smith's poignant clip, and like millions of others, Tyrese watched the video on social media. However, Tyrese had a few things to get off of his chest when it came to how he felt about Smith, so he decided to share those thoughts in a lengthy message.

"After 3 months [ as so much other STUFF has happened in the world ] he's been paused and put in mental, emotional and traumatic prison ] because when you actually CARE for people and how you effect them from your WORDS and CHOICES you lose a LOT of sleep over those very mistakes," wrote Tyrese. "Will Smith if you see this message big bro the real ones out here love you and have never ever stopped loving you because we know you are HUMAN."

Tyrese added that people love Chris Rock as well, along with his family and the Smiths.

"You def broke the internet.... But if Suge Knight had slapped someone at the Oscar's it would have been in the blogs for 3 days and been over," said the actor, adding that because of Smith's untainted reputation, the situation was made a bigger deal than it had to be. "You're my forever and ever hero and I thank you for growing up in REAL TIME and showing us what it's like to be the BIGGEST MOVIE STAR in the WORLD and then showing us ALL that's you're HUMAN and make mistakes too."

Read through Tyrese's post in full below.

