We may be inching closer to hearing Chris Rock's side of the story in relation to the Academy Awards incident involving Will Smith. "The Slap" has been discussed and debated at length—from fans to the famous. The world witnessed Smith slap Rock at the Oscars following the latter's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and since that time, there have been fiery takes on the topic. Smith has shirked away from the limelight while Rock has hit the road on a comedy tour, and recently, he was said to have mentioned his unfortunate incident.

According to OK! Magazine, Rock was performing in New Jersey over the weekend when he had a few thoughts about being seen as a "victim."



“I’m not a victim, motherf*cker,” Rock reportedly said before saying that he took the hit well. “Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf*cker, but I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day... I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, and Chris Rock took over Madison Square Garden for an epic show this evening (July 25), and while there, Rock received a gift from Hart. The three were together on stage cracking jokes about Hart having a live goat with him before Hart gave it to Rock as a pet. Hart also revealed the goat's name is Will Smith. The banter between these three is a must-see. Check it out below.





