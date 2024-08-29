Ludacris Updates Fans After Drinking Glacier Water: "I Feel Like Superman"

We hope that feeling doesn't become a concerning symptom...

Ludacris concerned fans recently by drinking unfiltered and possibly contaminated glacier water in Alaska, but he said in a new social media video that it's the best and cleanest water he's ever drank. "Yo, for everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted," he began his remarks. "And when I tell you, I'm a water snob. It was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life. As I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time. Had the greatest show in Alaska after that. Just made it to Minneapolis, we got a show tomorrow. Listen, man, I'm here. I feel like Superman. Love to all the fans, glad y'all digging that. It's different ways of life. I'm just trying to take y'all places, show y'all things, meet people. Come on, man. Love."

Furthermore, it wasn't Ludacris' only ludicrous hot take as of late... At least, in the eyes of many hip-hop fans. "I think Wayne, he’s one of the greatest by the way, I think he’s admitted… He don’t freestyle a lot, so I would just say I would win that," he said when asked during a Funky Friday with Cam Newton interview about hypothetical freestyle battle match-ups.

"I’m talking about just straight off the dome is what I’m saying, ‘cause he does it," Ludacris continued. "But I’m just saying that at one point he even admitted it’s not — he makes songs quick as hell, don’t get me wrong. It’s a sense and a form of freestyling, but it’s just, like, he’s extra with it too. But man, Wayne is one of my favorites. A verse, ah, I would have to say win [against Jay-Z]. I would win on that one. That’s a strong statement to say that ‘cause again, Hov is definitely one of my favorites as well.

"Verses, man, I’m just gon’ go in and metaphor and style, in terms of like flow, I’ma kill that s**t," Ludacris posited. "It’s not to say that Hov is not gon’ kill that s**t. But I’m, like, when you say s**t like that and it puts me in a category like ‘Oh s**t, I’m going against Hov,’ I got to, like, every f**king word, every line, every style, every flow, every metaphor, I got to go. You got to go back and listen to there was a song with me, Nas and Hov on my album called ‘I Do It for Hip Hop’ [that was] so dope."