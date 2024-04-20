DC Young Fly Admits He's "Constantly Reminded" Of Jacky Oh's Death

DC Young Fly said that he's constantly thinking about Jacky Oh's passing and revealed why during an appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday. He explained that every time he sees a woman who survived the surgery that took his late partner's life, he asks why they made it out okay and Jacky didn't.

“I’m constantly reminded like, they made it. Here go another big booty. She made it. See what I’m saying?” he asked. “I get why women want to enhance themselves. I get it, but fellas, we have to do more than just continuously telling our women that they are beautiful." He added: “You have to continuously tell them that they’re enough. Don’t make your woman feel like she has to do something. Even if you f****** with a b****…with another chick. No, no, no, no,no, you just love a woman. That’s it. And women listen to your man."

DC Young Fly & Jacky Oh Attend NBA Game In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DC added that, regardless, he's still never critical of other women's decisions on the topic. He continued: “I’m not finna sit here and tell somebody don’t do what they wanna do. People make decisions. You have to live with that as a unit. I can’t say that I’m against something or I’m with it. As a unit, I took a loss.” Check out his full comments with Cam Newton below.

DC Young Fly Speaks On Jacky Oh's Passing

Jacky Oh died from complications from cosmetic surgery back in 2023 at the age of 33. She met DC in 2015 after his appearance on Wild 'N Out. Be on the lookout for further updates on DC Young Fly on HotNewHipHop.

