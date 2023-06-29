Last month, Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh tragically passed away after complications from surgery. Now, the doctor who performed the surgery is trying to clear his name. According to Page Six, Dr. Zachary Okhah performed what’s known as a “mommy makeover” on Jacky. In a new Instagram video, Okhah reassures his patients. “Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances,” he says in the video.

A few weeks ago the doctor came under fire when he first broke his silence. That statement read “To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care.” He received pushback on his statement from Jacky Oh’s family for failing to mention her in his statement. In his new Instagram video, he explains that decision. “Please understand that due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics, now or in the future, of any of my cases.”

Jacky Oh’s Doctor Speaks Out

In the wake of Jacky Oh’s passing her husband and fellow WIld ‘N Out star DC Young Fly has made numerous statements. After initially thanking fans for their support during a difficult time he made a more fleshed-out statement tributing her as a mother to their children. He followed that up by giving a speech at her funeral that moved both the attendees and thousands of fans online. Those same fans found their own way to show support. After her death fans flooded Jacky’s beauty brand with so many sales that the website crashed.

DC Young Fly took another opportunity to pay respects to Jacky Oh. Recently a live version of his 85 South Show was released as a standalone Netflix special. Included in the credits of the special is a tribute to Jacky Oh. It comes in the form of a picture of Jacky, DC, and their children all together. What do you think of the new video from Jacky Oh’s doctor? Let us know in the comment section below.

