Yesterday, Netflix premiered a new live stage version of the The 85 South Show podcast. The popular show hosted by D C Young Fly alongside Chico Bean and Karlous Miller was re-imagined for an at-home setting. At the end of the new special it takes a moment to pay tribute to Jacky Oh after her tragic passing a few weeks ago. It ends with a wonderful family portrait of D.C,, Jacky Oh and the pairs three children.

It’s one of a number of tributes that D C Young Fly has delivered for Jacky. Fans loved to see the moving speech he made for her at her funeral. The funeral took place in Atlanta on June 10th and the highlight of the night was Young Fly’s beautiful moment. He also shared a video on Instagram of a song he wrote in the wake of the tragedy. “My music has always ben based off real life AND A REFLECTION OF MY LIFE but stayin motivated and prayed up to keep goin is wat i live by,” his caption reads.

D C Young Fly Ends Netflix Special With Jacky Oh Pics

Get ready to laugh til you cry as DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller & Chico Bean aka 85 SOUTH SHOW make their Netflix comedy debut in 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Staying true to their roots, this freestyle comedy event leaves nothing off limits.



85 South: Ghetto Legends, June 20, only… pic.twitter.com/sLdP8TZAif — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 15, 2023

Yesterday, the plastic surgeon involved in Jacky Oh’s tragic incident spoke out for the first time since it happened. Family and friends of Jacky’s were critical of his statement and the fact that it didn’t mention Jacky directly. He wasn’t the only one to face backlash for the way he addressed the situation. Rapper Azealia Banks faced tons of backlash for her tone deaf comments after the incident. One of the most cutthroat responses to her rant came from rapper Freddie Gibbs a few days later.

Fans have also found ways to show their love for Jacky Oh. Following her death, sales of her beauty line increased drastically. Her family and friends who were running the brand reported that they faced so many orders that the website had to be temporarily shut down. What do you think about D C Young Fly’s touching tribute to Jacky Oh at the end oh 85 South: Ghetto Legends? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jacky Oh’s Friends Throw Heartfelt Memorial For Late Star

[Via]